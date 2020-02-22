[zinedine-zidane-responds-to-raheem-sterling-to-real-madrid-transfers-rumours-soon-after-guy-town-star-admitted-he-was-‘open-to-new-challenges’]

Genuine Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has confronted questions about a prospective summer months go for Raheem Sterling, following the Manchester City star’s surprise comments to the Spanish press.

City facial area true in the past-16 of the Champions League, with the very first-leg taking put at the Bernabeu on February 26, and Sterling was interviewed by a Spanish journal in advance of the clash.

AFP or licensors Person Town star Raheem Sterling brazenly mentioned his long term in an job interview with a Spanish magazine

And he astonished supporters by responding to queries about his fascination in becoming a member of Los Blancos, showing up not to rule out a move to Spain.

He told AS: “No a person is familiar with what the long run will hold. I am a player and I am generally open up to challenges but correct now my problem is at Manchester Town.

“In the long run, ideally, who knows…”

Sterling’s admission will come amid a time of wonderful uncertainly at Manchester Town, whose two-12 months ban from European football has sparked big doubts above the futures of their top rated players.

There have been recommendations a number of stars may thrust to go away the Premier League side in the summer months to make certain they continue to keep participating in in the Champions League.

Sterling has been joined with a transfer to the Bernabeu in earlier transfer windows and Zidane was quizzed on the rumours in advance of this weekend’s match in opposition to Levante.

Getty – Contributor Zidane is evidently a fan of Raheem Sterling, but refused to remark on the reviews linking the Englishman with a shift to Authentic Madrid

But, although the Frenchman hailed Sterling’s expertise, he refused to be drawn on the gossip.

“I simply cannot talk about a player who is not mine,” explained the True Madrid manager.

“He’s a really very good player, no doubt about that.”

Town manager Pep Guardiola was also asked about Sterling’s comments about a ‘new challenge’.

But the Spaniard had no difficulties with the job interview and, following insisting he has no strategies to go away the Etihad in light-weight of the UEFA ban, he also explained he has ‘no doubts’ about his players’ motivation.

AFP or licensors Pep Guardiola has vowed to remain at Manchester Metropolis regardless of the club’s band from European soccer

“The gamers are absolutely free to speak and say what they consider, we are not right here to notify them what to say,” Guardiola stated.

“I am absolutely sure about the motivation of our players. They have proven it for several, quite a few several years.

“No just one appreciates what will come about, but ideal now the determination for the very last a few months, just about every single game, I never have any uncertainties.”