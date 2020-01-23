Zion shines in a short time, Pels falls on Spurs in the rookie debut

NEW ORLEANS – The Zion Williamson era with the New Orleans Pelicans started slowly and ended quickly and just as quickly.

On his rookie debut, Zion Williamson had a slow start in the first half of his home game against the San Antonio Spurs when he got his team going with a fourth-quarter turmoil that not only put the pelicans in the lead but also the same it ended quickly.

Williamson scored 17 points in the fourth quarter in three minutes, including four three-point shots that gave his team a 107-106 lead over the Spurs.

But just as a crescendo occurred, Pelican head coach Alvin Gentry took a breath out of the building when he last pulled Zion out of the game.

When the time ran out, the Spurs retreated forward for the 121-1117 victory over the pelicans and fans wondered what could have happened if Zion had played a few more minutes on that last frame.

Williamson finished his first regular NBA game with 22 points in 18 minutes. It was 8 out of 11 points off the ground and had 7 rebounds and five sales.

The pelicans are back in action against Denver at the Smoothie King Center on Friday.