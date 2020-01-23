Zion Williamson breaks out of the NBA debut for pelicans for 17 points in the fourth quarter

Zion Williamson drives the ball around Trey Lyles. (Chris Graythen / Getty)

Although he couldn’t give them the win, Zion Williamson gave the pelicans and their fans three minutes of heaven in New Orleans on Wednesday evening.

Williamson was quiet for much of his NBA debut when he spent only a limited amount of time on the ground, and detonated for the Pelicans during a good three-minute outbreak with 17 points in a row in the fourth quarter.

Thanks to the explosion, in which Williamson lost four 3-point goals, although he had never scored more than three goals at Duke, the 19-year-old ended the race with 22 points in the 8-of-11 shootout, along with seven rebounds , three assists and five turnovers in 18 minutes.

In his NBA debut for @ PelicansNBA, @Zionwilliamson is aiming for 22 PTS (4-4 3PM), including 17 points in a row for the 4th quarter! #NBARooks x #WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/WrcChMAWSe

– NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2020

Unfortunately for New Orleans, Williamson’s outbreak wasn’t enough to win, and they fell on Spurs 121-117 to lower their record to 17-28 this season.

“I think what you saw there was a taste of what New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry can do once we get used to it.” There’s a lot of potential there. It was nice to see that he did that. I just think that there is a really very high ceiling that he can reach. He can do it. “

Although the pelicans are still chasing the Suns, Trail Blazers, Grizzlies and Spurs, New Orleans has a good chance of reaching the postseason.

“So why all the statistical trust in New Orleans? There are a handful of reasons, but two stand out. First, the model believes that the pelican team at full strength has the talent of a club with 50 wins. Second, the other six teams have all in the fight for this final playoff seed far stricter remaining plans, ”says FiveThirtyEight. “Another thing that should make New Orleans confident: 14 of its remaining games are against these six teams, which are also fighting for last place.” And the pelicans have so far set a 6: 1 mark against these clubs. “

New Orleans and Williamson compete against the Nuggets on Friday evening and against the Celtics on Sunday afternoon.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.