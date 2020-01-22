Zion Williamson debuts for pelicans at the crucial time

METAIRIE, LOUISIANA – Zion Williamson opened with a joke – about himself.

A month of recovery after arthroscopic knee surgery is ultimately behind the New Orleans Pelicans rookie and choosing the best overall design. And when Williamson spoke about the long wait for his much-anticipated NBA regular season debut against San Antonio on Wednesday night, he made fun of the fact that he appeared to have fallen asleep during some bench games.

“If you saw me meditating on the sidelines, it was very difficult,” Williamson said with a grin. “But it’s finally here. I can finally get out again.”

The whole league and basketball fans around the world seem as excited as he is.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound (198-cm, 129-kg) Williamson has been an internet sensation since video clips were posted by his imposing, rattling downcourt, which rose to maturity as a high school for rattling dunks players in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The hype that surrounded him only accelerated when he appeared at Duke with an average of 22.6 points, with almost nine rebounds and almost two blocks per game.

Despite this, his choice of first place in the overall rating triggered a ceremonial high among the fans who gathered for a nightly block party in downtown New Orleans.

At the start of the Pelicans in the Las Vegas Summer League, he attracted a crowd enriched with sports and entertainment stars who, however, had injured one knee.

When Williamson returned in the pre-season, it seemed pleasant to be strong against Utah’s Rudy Gobert, the two-time NBA defensive player of the year.

In four preparatory games, Williamson scored an average of 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds before retiring for surgery on October 21, the day before the regular start of the season. The initial prognosis was an absence of six to eight weeks, but the pelicans took a cautious, comprehensive approach with their coveted draft pick that lasted much longer.

“There have been many times I’ve wanted to hit a wall or kick chairs because it’s frustrating,” Williamson said. “It is difficult not to be able to move your body the way you want and not to do any sporting movements. Especially because I am 19 and have not even played my first NBA game. It was tough, but I fought my way through. “

Williamson’s rehab went far beyond healing the lateral meniscus of his knee. The team training staff analyzed and changed the way he moved, jumped and most of all landed.

“It doesn’t land (with) straight legs. Don’t let all my strength go into my legs,” Williamson said. “It’s a lot of technical stuff.”

Pelicans staff also worked to make Williamson more flexible and mentally encouraged him to think about when – and when not – to strain during the games.

“I learned a lot about my body during this time,” he said. “A lot came from watching movies and where I should use my energy and try to do smarter readings and not use that much energy.”

Last week, David Griffin, who was Pelicans’ first year executive vice president of operations, presented Williamson’s rehabilitation process as something that enabled the rookie to work physically at a level that had never been shown before ,

It remains to be seen how many minutes Williamson can show his newly discovered physical form. Griffin said that there is no specific minute limit, but Williamson initially only has a limited amount of time on the pitch and that he may not be playing the second game on consecutive evenings.

At this point Williamson will take every minute he can get. He rejects the idea that his return comes with a lot of pressure to meet the sky high expectations of the fans.

“I’m not putting any pressure on,” said Williamson. “I love to play basketball. I just want to go out, have fun and take part in competitions.”

And he will take part in meaningful games.

That didn’t seem likely when the Pelicans lost a franchise record of 13 earlier this season, but they replied with 11 wins in 16 games and their last 38 games just 3½ games from the last playoff spot in the Western Conference contested distant.

“It is very exciting to be back in this time,” said Williamson. “We have come a long way, but things have turned. Everyone played better. I just want to join in and have fun. “

If fun equals victory, New Orleans could have an exciting second half of the season ahead of it.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Yudai Baba shines in the curse for legends

Yudai Baba had his best all-round game in the NBA G League on Saturday.

The Texas Legends rookie Swingman ended the season with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and …

Raptors win from the afterlife