Zion Williamson, Rui Hachimura selected to play game in NBA Rising Stars

NEW YORK – NBA rookie star Zion Williamson and Japanese newcomer Rui Hachimura were named Friday showdown of the NBA Rising Stars between the United States and the world’s ranks.

The global lineup has been a 3-2 lead since the format started in 2015, but Americans have a chance to host the rivalry on February 14, kicking off the NBA All-Star game in Chicago two days later.

New Orleans Pelicans striker Williamson, who was the first choice in the NBA Draft last year, was selected to replace a US team injury for Chicago central defender Wendell Carter Jr., who has a sprained right ankle.

In four NBA debut games, 19-year-old Williamson has scored an average of 18.0 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Pelicans three months after a knee injury since the start of his season.

Washington Wizards striker Hachimura, who turns 22 on February 8, is expected to return from a groin injury this weekend that has paused him for the past six weeks.

Hachimura is the first Japanese player at Rising Stars with an average of 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds. Gonzaga University’s product was the first Japanese player to be selected in the first round of the NBA draft when he went to the Wizards with the ninth selection last year.

“It’s one of the all-star weekend parties I’ve seen as a kid and I’m really looking forward to it,” said Hachimura.

“Gonzaga graduate Domantas Sabonis (from the Indiana Pacers) formed the All-Star team. I hope we can make an appointment. “

Slovenian swinger Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks and American Guard Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks will be attending the Rising Stars event for the second time. For the first time since Jason Kidd and Grant Hill in 1996, they act as NBA All Star Game starters. Two players in their second year will start the NBA All Star Game.

Doncic and Hachimura in the world team include Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Canada), Deandre Ayton (Bahamas), New Yorker Swinger R.J. Barrett from Canada, Memphis striker Brandon Clarke from Canada, Oklahoma City Thunder Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from Canada, Washington Center Moritz Wagner from Germany, Detroit Swinger Svi Mykhailiuk from Ukraine and Minnesota Guard Josh Okogie from Nigeria.

Alexander-Walker and Gilgeous-Alexander are cousins ​​and are among the four record-breaking Canadians at the event.

Williamson and Young are joined by Charlotte Forwards Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington, Charlotte Guard Devonte Graham, Miami Guard Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn, Memphis Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and Guard Ja Morant and Golden State Warriors Forward Eric Paschall.

The NBA opening lists included 108 international players from 38 nations, with all 30 clubs having at least one player from outside the United States.