Zion Williamson’s NBA pelican debut on ESPN is a big deal for Network

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up before a game. (Jonathan Bachman / Getty)

ESPN launched a three-day program and advertising leap to ensure that as many players as possible watch Williamson’s first game before Zion Williamson made its debut as the number 1 overall on Wednesday night.

Williamson, who returned to practice after arthroscopic knee surgery earlier this month for the first time since the start of the season, was extensively discussed on the network on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday morning shows, including Get Up !. and First Take will also highlight it, according to Front Office Sports.

This coverage continues throughout the day on various ESPN platforms until the network’s Pelicans Spurs program airs on Wednesday evening. Originally planned to show the Denver Nuggets-Houston Rockets television show, it was an easy decision for ESPN to make the switch.

“In the end, our mission is to serve the fan. We know from linear TV ratings and the consumption of digital and social Zion content last year that fans have a great appetite for Zion content, ”Mike Shiffman, vice president of production at ESPN, told FOS on Tuesday. “We’ve consistently seen higher ratings for the games and content he’s been involved in. Our goal is to make sure fans know that Zion is on our show tomorrow night.”

During Wednesday night’s broadcast, ESPN will have a layup line camera that focuses exclusively on Williamson during the warm-up, and will provide an “over the edge” view focused on Williamson during the game.

During the game, the ESPN team consisting of reporter Tom Rinaldi, play-by-play spokesman Dave Pasch and analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson Williams will mention real-time game statistics and show video replay of him.

“We will be very aggressive when it comes to ensuring that the fan is aware that he has 18 points and 7 rebounds or whatever his stats are,” said Shiffman. “It’s a great service, for both the fans watching and the surfing fans not having to wait too long to find out exactly how Zion is doing.”

ESPN’s aggressive push makes sense as Williamson’s Duke game shows averaged 2,143,000 viewers and Blue Devils games on ESPN made up five of the network’s six most watched games last year.

Assuming he doesn’t play or suffer setbacks, the 19-year-old will be back on ESPN on January 26 when the pelicans host the Boston Celtics in New Orleans.

Read the whole story at Front Office Sports