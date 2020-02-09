Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores and helps in the exciting Milan derby when Inter take the win after two goals

Zlatan Ibrahimovic met and assisted in a memorable Milan derby on Sunday evening.

The 38-year-old put one for Ante Rebic on the plate with a clever header, so that the winger could tap into an empty net within 40 minutes.

Since returning to AC Milan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored three goals in six games

Ibrahimovic then doubled his team’s lead with a poacher finish on the far post from a corner just before half-time.

Despite his main role, Ibrahimovic and AC Milan lost 2: 4 in the end.

Two goals in the second half by Marcelo Brozovic and Matias Vecino equalized the competition before Stefan de Vrij’s great header put the hosts in the lead.

The win brought Antonio Contes’ team to the top of Serie A after Juventus suffered a 1-2 loss to Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Stefan de Vrij gave Inter Milan an unlikely lead in the second half

Inter now leads the Italian champions with goal difference, while AC Milan remains in 10th place.

Ibrahimovic, who returned to AC Milan for the third time in December, met former team-mates from Manchester United, Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young at San Siro.

Ex-Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen almost opened his Inter account when his free-kick hit the wood late from a distance.

Ibrahimovic put a header on the post in the 90th minute before Lukaku secured the win for Inter with his 17th goal of the season.

The former Swedish international scored 57 goals in 88 league games at Inter before moving to Barcelona in 2009.