Zoe Sugg Announces New Fiction Book Co-Written With Amy McCulloch | Zoe Sugg

Zoe Sugg made a big announcement – she’s working on a new fiction book!

The YouTuber revealed the news in an Instagram post and went deeper into a new video.

Zoe will team up with author and publisher Amy mcculloch, with whom she had previously worked for her books “Girl Online”, to co-write “The Magpie Society: One Of Sorrow”, the first book in their new series together.

Here’s a synopsis: Two girls from completely different backgrounds are reluctantly reunited when the death of a former popular student is investigated for murder. And not just with the police. As they find themselves immersed in the mystery of his death, they discover more secrets about the school in which they live and a dark society known as The Magpie Society. But is the Magpie Society a force for good? Or do they have a more sinister intention?

“The Magpie Society: One For Sorrow” is currently available for pre-order and will be released in stores on October 29!

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOYpXjHhnm8 [/ integrated]

