Zomato commits all suppliers to use Aarogya Setu – tech

Zomato is obliged to take over and use Aarogya Setu for all its delivery partners. The food delivery company is currently catering to food as well as grocery delivery across cities to help people cope with the current Covid-19 lock.

In today’s announcement, Zomato referred to the fact that launching a food delivery operation is not profitable at the moment, and they would rather “temporarily close it and save some money when the investment dries.” But, “the call of duty is to continue to serve,” Zomato said, adding that “one street delivery partner saves hundreds of families from leaving their homes to buy supplies and run a household.”

But if you are on the front line, all shipping partners detect the possibility of contracting the virus, as well as the customers they contact within seconds to deliver the order.

“And we lose sleep every day – ‘what if someone catches an infection’.”

By bringing search contacts to prevent the (potential) spread of Covid-19, Zomato mandated that all vendors install and use the Aarogya Setu app. “The idea is to inform individuals as well as the authorities in case our suppliers cross the path with someone who tested for coronavirus – to prevent further spread,” Zomato explained.

“We will also show that our suppliers use the Aarogya Setu app on the Zomato app, so that our customers feel confident that they will be delivering essentials to their home rather than stepping out,” they added.

“We have ensured that they can log into their Zomato Delivery Partner application only if their phone has the Aarogya Setu application installed and run as a background process on their phone,” Zomato explained.

With this feature, Zomato hopes to fulfill two major goals –

– In case the delivery partner comes in contact with the infected person or visits the focal area, the authorities will know it as early as possible. This will immediately allow us to isolate the delivery partner and support him in quarantine and treatment.

– If everything is OK in the app, the user knows for sure that the one ordered by the home delivery provider is most likely safe and aware.

“We also advise our users to download the Aarogya Setu app. We are aware of the alleged privacy concerns that some of us have against using the app. But even if those concerns were well-founded, the cost is low for the collective long-term payment, ”the announcement reads.

“Overstepping may seem safer, but it’s not. In this case, unlike many others, ignorance is not bliss. It can lead to catastrophic outcomes for the entire community. We all need to stay home and survive this,” Zomato said.

The company said they made something mandatory for delivery partners for the first time, even their red T-shirts are optional.

