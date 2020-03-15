Zombie Castaways Mod Apk (v4.0) + Unlimited Money + No Ads

Hi! Zombie Castaways Game Lover’s If you are looking to download the latest Zombie Castaways Mod Apk (v4.0.)) + Unlimited money + no Android ads, then congratulations on getting to the right page. On this page, we’ll know what a specialty of Zombie Castaways Android and its version of Mod Apk will give you one click Fastest CDN drive connection for easy download Zombie Castaways Simulation game for Android.

The name of the game

Zombie Castaways Mod Apk

Version for Android

4.2 and higher

Category

Simulation

user reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars

Current version3.16

v4.0

Last update

March 15, 2020

Size

Downloading

Zombie Castaways Mod Apk Specialties and Features

A friendly zombie falls in love with a girl and goes looking for zombies to become human.

The world of the zodiac is full of huge, bright and fun characters. Explore fantastic islands and stroll through Thicket to take a step closer to solving the mystery of zombies. Grow Unusual Plants, Fruits and Flowers for Cooking Zombium Decorate your island to build world-famous buildings, perform tasks and become human and find your love.

In the game you will find various zombie workers to help you clean up the island and build a city such as woodcutters, stonemasons, fishermen, treasure hunters and cooks. You will be able to harvest dozens of unique plants and produce excellent medicines. You can travel to different islands and get into the land of ancestors, become human and then return to the city of people and find new treasures to gain their love.

Zombie Castaways Mod Apk Unlimited Money Features

Zombie Castaways – Do you know plant games and zombies in order? You can’t forget pictures of spooky zombies entering the house and try to hurt them. Maybe zombie violence is so deeply rooted in the player’s mind, so now, if I were to say that the scary zombies are now human friends and even have feelings for people? It’s hard to believe, but the game for the zombie survivors I introduced here will make you think. Please add me to this offline game story.

The story is no longer a violent and vicious evil, Zombie Castavez is a game with content surrounding Uncle Zombie’s honesty, and a love story originated between Zombie and a boy named Pretty Girl. But with his present appearance, he knows he can’t approach her. The only way to make zombies human is to build a zombie farm, teach them how to work, grow trees and grow with people. Can a zombie-like zombie become a real man and reach his girlfriend?

Explore beautiful islands

Take part in Zombie Castaways; You will be embodied in zombies, fine zombies. Your main task is to develop the island where you live and turn this place into a beautiful city. In the beginning you will work hard, do a lot of work at the same time as firewood, look for rocks, look for food from the sea and forests and become a farmer, start farming on fields and fruits. When you have more food and resources, you build houses, larger buildings and expand your expansion. Hire more people to do the work for you, increase the urbanization process more strongly. The wasteland will soon prosper and be full of joy.

Although the game brings you many other features, remember that your main task is agriculture. The store sells very good seeds. They have different development times and yields. There is a fast growing type, but lower productivity, while trees with higher growth times are more productive. If you come into play regularly, choose fast growing varieties and collect more agricultural products. You can use these products for food processing or for sale to get more money.

When things improve on your island, you can visit the surrounding islands and return to your ancestral land. He kept many secrets and precious treasures. Take care of the dense forest and white fog; There’s something waiting for you.

Zombie Castaways is a fascinating plot game and exciting gameplay. Not only is the graphics used by the game very good, with eye-catching colors and fun characters. Join the world of Zombie Castaways in your spare time, experience a real farmer’s life and help the zombies find a romantic life offline

Some important links

Follow us on our official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ZombieCastaways/

Terms of Use: http://vizor-interactive.com/documents/zc_mobile/eula_googleplay.html

Privacy Policy: http://vizor-interactive.com/documents/zc_mobile/pp_googleplay.html

What’s new in the latest update

GENIE’S ISLAND

Genie has materialized on one of the zombie islands! The locals, however, overestimated their magical powers … Set out on a new island and find out why the famous magician is not so popular here!

* New Island is available for all but for a limited time! Don’t waste a minute!

– Ad SDKs are updated.

What the user says about Zombie Castaways Mod Apk

1. user-: I love it! Fun and good game for adults and children. You need more palms. quartz and golden shovels. You added crypts, windmills, towers, treasures, and fishing zombies, but didn’t earn shovels, quartz, time, or collections to get the palms to build the wells. Towers are also added to get more items. I spent a lot of resources without real results. Fix this problem. Thank you. Also add other islands. All these things would make the game even better.

2. user-: This game is really fun and addictive when you sit and lose hours playing time. Yeah, initially you’re slowly progressing, but that’s how all the games are. People are reluctant to devote time and effort to enjoy something, hours, if not days, have been put into the production of this game, and people want it to be completed in an hour. It won’t happen, he took me to level 35 before I unlocked the Troy and uninhabited islands, but still amazing to play. Treat yourself to developers working on developers…

3. user-: This game is really fun and addictive when you sit and lose hours playing time. Yeah, initially you’re slowly progressing, but that’s how all the games are. People are reluctant to devote time and effort to enjoy something, hours, if not days, have been put into the production of this game, and people want it to be completed in an hour. It won’t happen, he took me to level 35 before I unlocked the Troy and uninhabited islands, but still amazing to play. Treat yourself to developers working on developers…

Download and install Zombie Castaways Mod Apk

1) First, download the latest Zombie Castaways Mod Apk from the download link below.

2) After downloading the application, simply install and enjoy the game.

3) If your phone already has the Zombie Castaways Apk installed, uninstall it and install the mod apk.

Provided Mod Features Apk

Unlimited money

Unlimited money No ads

No ads Unlocked

Download Zombie Castaways Mod Apk + Hack Game

Download your game Mod

Tips for professionals -:

If you have any problems installing a game or downloading a game file, you can ask us in the comment box. We will help you as soon as possible. Thanks for downloading and continuing to visit gotechdaily.com.