‘zombies-2’-forged-take-pleasure-in-fun-crammed-day-at-disneyland

The forged of Zombies 2 collect for one of lots of group pics on a excursion to Disneyland on Sunday (March one) in Anaheim, Calif.

Meg Donnelly, Little one Ariel, Pearce Joza, Trevor Tordjman, Kylee Russell, Carla Jeffery, Noah Zulfikar and James Godfrey all got together to park hop involving California Experience and Disneyland, the place they enjoyed landmark points of interest, caught the new “Magic Happens” parade and fulfilled energized youthful admirers.

“family working day @ disneyland 🏰🤍,” Meg captioned a submit on Instagram.

“Okay fantastic.. I was a tad thrilled to be at Disneyland for the third time this calendar year..” Trevor captioned his submit, top with the picture of him jumping in the air in front of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout ride.

In circumstance you skipped it, the rankings for Zombies two were being just unveiled and it was a smash hit on the Disney Channel. See how it compared to the first movie!