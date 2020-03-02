‘Zombies 2’ Scores Uncovered – Ended up They Bigger Or Reduce Than 1st Movie?

Zombies 2 was a big good results for Disney Channel!

The sequel to the network’s very first hit movie pulled in four.nine million full viewers for it’s Valentine’s Day premiere, which is bigger than the 1st film from very last calendar year.

That complete variety of viewers designed it 2020′s #one cable telecast of the calendar year so significantly, excluding athletics and information programming.

Zombies two pulled in 1.nine million Little ones, ages 6-11 with a 12.56 ranking, 1.4 million Girls 6-11 (18.43 score), 1.6 million Tweens 9-14 (9.98 rating), and 1.one million Girls nine-14.

It also can make the sequel cable TV’s maximum rankings amid all Kid and Lady demographics given that Descendants three past August!

The Zombies two soundtrack is also carrying out definitely effectively. It has reached #one on the iTunes Soundtrack chart and it’s outpacing the 2018 movie’s tunes by far more than 22% in the U.S.

Crossing our fingers for a third movie. We know Disney Channel enjoys to do musicals in threes!