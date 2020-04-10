Zoo Miami will take extra safety measures to defend little one clouded leopard cubs from virus

MIAMI, FLORIDA – Two clouded leopard cubs ended up welcomed into the earth at Zoo Miami before this calendar year, but now their veterinarians are taking further safeguards to make absolutely sure the young brother and sister are shielded from COVID-19.

Clouded leopards, a highly endangered species, are amongst the listing of animals that scientists say are susceptible to catching coronavirus.

In accordance to BBC Information, the cubs ended up born back again in February, but have due to the fact been secluded in their den to enable time to bond with their mom.

Considerations mounted very last month, when a tiger at The Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for coronavirus.

There have been isolated situations of animals tests positive for the coronavirus in other places in the planet, but specialists have pressured there is no proof they can grow to be sick or unfold the sickness.

Even so, the Miami zoo states team are carrying gloves and masks and disinfecting their shoes when they take care of the leopard cubs.

All through their assessment and vaccinations on Tuesday, the newborns were being verified by zookeepers to be “producing very well”.

“Equally offspring show up to be thriving and the mom proceeds to be attentive and nursing them on a typical basis,” Zoo Miami mentioned in a statement.

Clouded leopards are a secretive cat indigenous to forests in southern China, Taiwan, and Malaysia.

Adults normally weigh involving 30 to 50lbs.

They are highly-endangered throughout their normal habitat thanks to in excess of-looking.

Zoo Miami is at the moment closed due to shelter-at-household orders, but claimed in their assertion that when the pandemic is finally about, they hope that attendees will come pay a visit to the clouded leopards in human being.