Zooey Deschanel ruining Drew and Jonathan Scott’s relationship?

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan ScottThe relationship surprised many people. However, it doesn’t ruin Jonathan’s relationship with his twin brother. Drew, as a tabloid claims. Gossip Cop looked at the story and we can expose it.

A wrong story about radar online claims that The Property Brothers are “at war” over Jonathan’s relationship with Deschanel. The blog says the actress got between the brothers because Drew was “not happy” about his brothers’ high profile relationship. A questionable source claims that the twins “always knew they were more powerful as a couple, but now it’s Jonathan and Zooey.” “The reality could not be different than on the website.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, both the brothers and Drew’s wife Linda commented on the thriving relationship. Jonathan says: “I’ve never been with someone who also understands the people who are important to me.” What I also love is that Zooey said Linda was the sister she never had. “The article even mentions how the two couples often spend time together and enjoyed” fun game nights, laughter and escape room visits. “

It sounds like the romance between Jonathan and Deschanel has strengthened the brothers’ bond and not ruined it, as the website claims. The couple even attended the premiere of Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker together, as Dechanel posted on their Instagram feed. The history of the webloid is demonstrably wrong.

The tabloid has spread about the relationship between Jonathan and Deschanel, with almost all of the coverage being wrong. Last month, RadarOnline’s sister print publication In Touch published an article that claimed Scott and Deschanel “talked to each other”. The story included quotes from an alleged insider who incorrectly claimed: “Zooey spent most of her time with Jonathan anyway.” They feel that it is time to take the next step – and not just in relation to their living conditions. “

The story was wrong. Scott addresses these rumors in the same ET interview after joking that his brother’s extravagant wedding may have set the bar too high. He adds: “No, I mean, at the moment we’re just indulging in the fact that we love each other and we’re still discovering each other. It’s the most incredible relationship ever, so we’re happy with it. “He is in love, but it is unlikely that a wedding will take place soon. Gossip Cop the story blown up at the time and this interview only strengthens our reporting.

This is not even the first time that a tabloid has incorrectly claimed that the stars of The Property Brothers had an argument. In April 2018, just before Drew married Linda, another print magazine from RadarOnline, Life & Style, said Jonathan and Drew were “torn apart” by their romantic relationships. The story even said that Jonathan might not attend Drew’s wedding (he did). A few months later, Star claimed that Drew and Jonathan were in a family feud over their personal lives. Once again, Gossip Cop unmasked the wrong premise. This latest drama is also fictional.