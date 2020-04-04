Zoom Hackers Target GAA Web Training With Pornographic Images

The GAA told clubs to avoid the use of the successful Zoom video conferencing application after hackers targeted an online training session for children with pornographic images.

Gardaí was asked to investigate the incident, which occurred on Saturday morning as Ballymun Kickhams coaches were preparing for a “crèche session” on the app, according to the North Dublin club.

Having exploded in popularity around the world to allow people to meet online amid blockages in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, Zoom is increasingly being watched by privacy and data protection authorities.

A spokesman for Ballymun Kickhams told the Irish Times that the club had been advised to make no further comments, while the GAA privately warned clubs that the incident could have “serious consequences”.

A club source said that the children’s online training session had not yet started when “totally inappropriate” photos were posted to the club’s account.

The club spokesman did not want to say whether or not children were exposed to the images.

But in messages posted to Twitter, which have since been deleted, the club offered “sincere apologies” to those who logged in to the “crèche session”. “Unfortunately, we were hacked, we hope it did not cause distress to you or your children,” said one of them since the message was deleted.

It is understood that an investigation is that the club has been targeted by a foreign group for the stated purpose of hacking Zoom meetings.

Earlier this week, Ballymun Kickhams posted on his Twitter account that he was using Zoom to continue training the team, as well as photos of coaches using the app, locked at their home.

Suspension of online training

The club suspended all online training on the Zoom app following the incident.

It is understood that they hope to continue using technology to resume coaching children at home while restrictions against coronaviruses remain in place.

Following the incident, GAA sent an email to a number of clubs warning against the use of Zoom and similar technologies for virtual training.

“An incident happened this morning that could have serious consequences,” the email said to a club.

“These sites are not secure and should be avoided. Please stay with me while I ask for advice on alternative methods, but in the meantime, please advise all members to avoid them for GAA purposes. “

The Dublin Ladies Gaelic Football Association has also warned that the Zoom accounts of “a number of clubs” have been hacked.

In a message posted on Twitter on Saturday, they said, “Watch out! A number of clubs told us this morning that their Zoom accounts had been hacked. The clubs used this platform for distance training sessions for minors. PLEASE be careful and perhaps consult a member of your club who has knowledge / experience in IT ”.

Safety and security issues

Zoom said on Thursday that it was shifting all of its engineering resources to safety and security issues as it faced an increase in the number of new users, numbering in the hundreds of thousands per day.

“We have not lived up to the expectations of the community – and ours – in terms of privacy and security,” said Eric Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom. “For that, I am deeply sorry.”

Typically used for corporate meetings, people around the world are turning to the app to meet online for school lessons, virtual happy hours, book groups and kids games.