Zoom sued for exaggerating, not revealing privacy, security flaws

Zoom Video Communications Inc. was slapped by one of its shareholders in a class action lawsuit on Tuesday, accusing the video conferencing app of overestimating its privacy standards and not disclosing that its service was not end-to-end encrypted. end.

Shareholder Michael Drieu said in a court that a series of recent media reports highlighting privacy flaws in Zoom’s application led to the collapse of the company’s shares, which had rallied for several days at the beginning of the year, to plummet.

The company’s shares closed around 7.5% on Tuesday at $ 113.75 US. They have lost nearly a third of their market value since hitting record highs in late March.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan last week apologized to users, stating that the company did not live up to the community’s privacy and security expectations and was taking steps to resolve the issues.

Zoom has tried to link security issues while registering millions of new users from around the world, as people are forced to work from home after blockades have been applied to slow the spread of coronavirus.

However, the company is facing a backlash from users concerned about the lack of end-to-end encryption of the meeting sessions and “zoom bombing” in which uninvited guests crash into meetings.

Space company ElX Musk SpaceX recently banned its employees from using Zoom, citing “major privacy and security concerns”.

Zoom did not respond to a Reuters request for comment after market hours.

The case number is 5: 20-cv-02353 and has been filed with the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.