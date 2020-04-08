Zoom Sued Over ‘Zoom Bombing,’ Privacy and Security Issues

Zooming there were serious loopholes when it came to privacy, but not until the COVID-19 pandemic when it finally came to light … so claims one of the shareholders has now filed.

Michael Drieu, a Zoom Spokesman, filed a lawsuit against the video conference company claiming that Zoom “has the greatest degree of superiority to the degree to which video communication software is encrypted.”

Drieu claims things are so bad that “organizations are essentially banning their employees from using Zoom for work activities.”

Elon MuskCompanies in (Tesla and SpaceX), the New York City Department of Education, as well as government agencies around the world have reportedly banned the Zoom conference.

Drieu claims that the lack of encryption on Zoom’s software has ultimately left the company vulnerable to hackers – known as “Zoom bombing” – where unsuspecting visitors pop into Zoom meetings.

Remember, Zoom is not just for work meetings. Since the pandemics have forced people to count … millions holding back Zoom’s happy hours and even the wedding.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan apologized for the errors and acknowledged many in a blog post last week. Zoom promises to make the bridge safe.

This is Zoom’s second class action-packed adventure in as many weeks. The company was sued last week over concerns that the company had disclosed data to third-party companies, such as Facebook, without the consent of its users.