zoorassic-park-is-back-again-at-the-fresno-chaffee-zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A popular attraction is returning to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

Zoorassic Park is coming back for a minimal time this spring and summertime.

The zoo is going again in time – way back – to when dinosaurs roamed the earth.

Zoo-goers get to notice lifelike creatures that transfer and make sounds.

It really is a distinctive opportunity for people to check out these huge beasts in their prehistoric landscape.

Tory Josserand introduced her young ones Friday to knowledge the new attraction and see how dinosaurs might have seemed tens of millions of years ago.

Following very last year’s prosperous run, zoo officers determined to bring the exhibit again in 2020 but switched out lots of of the dinosaurs and extra guided tours and an interactive expertise for little ones.

“We have our triceratops, stegosaurus and T-rex and two genuine prevalent to California are the sabertooth and direwolves,” reported Austin Miller of the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

A massive admirer favorite with the kids is the dilophosaurus – but be thorough! You may possibly get soaked. It sprays drinking water.

Zoorassic Park runs as a result of July and tickets are $five for adults and $4 for youngsters. It’s a different rate within the zoo.