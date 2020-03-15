ZooTampa to quickly near because of to coronavirus worries

By
Kevin Yazzie
-
0
16
ZooTampa to temporarily close due to coronavirus concerns

Why the hurry on bathroom paper? Just one economist believes he knows

Dawn and Sunset moments equivalent right now…but not on the spring equinox

All Florida public faculties closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

Coronavirus in Florida: 39 new situations in point out, 4 in Tampa Bay

Arch Offer passes absent

Hillsborough County educational facilities strategy to help feed college students all through coronavirus crack

Gov. DeSantis supplies COVID-19 update from State Emergency Operations Middle

Secretary of Condition Laurel Lee on Presidential Most important voting

President Trump coronavirus briefing

STORM Team 8 FORECAST: In close proximity to report heat right now and keeping heat

Condition of crisis means confined access to alf’s and nursing properties

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR