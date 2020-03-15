ZooTampa to quickly near because of to coronavirus worries

Why the hurry on bathroom paper? Just one economist believes he knows
Dawn and Sunset moments equivalent right now…but not on the spring equinox
All Florida public faculties closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus
Coronavirus in Florida: 39 new situations in point out, 4 in Tampa Bay
Arch Offer passes absent
Hillsborough County educational facilities strategy to help feed college students all through coronavirus crack
Gov. DeSantis supplies COVID-19 update from State Emergency Operations Middle
Secretary of Condition Laurel Lee on Presidential Most important voting
President Trump coronavirus briefing
STORM Team 8 FORECAST: In close proximity to report heat right now and keeping heat
Condition of crisis means confined access to alf’s and nursing properties