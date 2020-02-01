Zou Style: Missouri Swim and Dive dominates SIU on Senior Day | National sport

For head coach Andy Grevers, there are only two words that describe this year’s Missouri Tigers Swim Team.

Zou style.

But what is Zou Style?

“Our process,” said Grevers. “It’s kind of how we shaped it.”

Zou Style consists of six questions that every swimmer asks at the beginning of the season. Once they respond, they work together to achieve their goals for the season.

This process resulted in Missouri dominating on his senior day, winning nine out of 13 events. The only blemishes on this record were the 100-yard backstrokes won by Lucia Romero Endolz and Adam Cerneck of Southern Illinois University, and the 100-yard butterfly SIU had swept.

The Missouri men won with 180-111 points and the women with 174-111 points.

Newcomer Joseph Gutierrez had a great get together and won the 1000 yard freestyle in 9: 14.26. It is now the fifth and sixth fastest time in Missouri history. In the 500-yard freestyle, he finished second behind his team-mate, Junior Giovanni Gutierrez, who won with a time of 4: 30.58.

Senior Nick Alexander won the 200 yard backstroke 1: 43.47 and finished second in the 200 yard butterfly. The senior class as a whole made a lasting impression in their last home meeting of their careers.

“For me, your legacy is Zou Style,” said Grevers. “You have developed a process that hardly any team in the country is ready for. Our athletes absolutely honored the seniors with their efforts today.”

Other previous victories were Jennifer King in the 200 yard backstroke, Nick Staver (100 yard breaststroke) and Micah Slaton (200 yard butterfly).

Staver, Slaton and the senior Daniel Hein won the 200 Medley season together with the second place Danny Kovac.

The Tigers focus on the SEC championships, which take place in Auburn, Alabama, February 18-22.