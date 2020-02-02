Zuckerberg expects an enormous backlash against Facebook’s new approach

According to Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook will advocate principles such as freedom of expression and encryption, even if it means a backlash.

“This is the new approach and I think it will throw a lot of people off the track. But frankly, the old approach also got a lot of people off the track, so let’s try something different,” Zuckerberg said on Silicon Slopes Tech Summit in Utah on Friday.

Facebook’s co-founder and CEO said his company had long pursued the goal of not doing anything that was considered “too offensive”. Now he’s changing this approach given what he sees as excessive censorship.

Mark Zuckerberg said the changes could annoy users. (AAP)

“We are increasingly being asked to censor many different types of content, which is really uncomfortable for me,” said Zuckerberg, while acknowledging Facebook’s responsibility to cleanse its platforms of content related to terrorism, child exploitation and incitement to violence related.

“We will delete the content that is really harmful, but the line has to be kept at some point,” he added.

Zuckerberg also said Facebook would continue to fight for encryption, another stance that has caused controversy in recent months.

The company has come under fire because it allows politicians to lie in advertisements at a time when Twitter decided to ban political advertisements altogether.

Zuckerberg is increasingly commenting on Facebook’s determination to maintain its positions, even if they prove to be unpopular.

His statements in Utah came days after he stressed in the company’s recent call for profits that his goal for the next decade should not be liked but understood.

The 35-year-old tech billionaire repeated this attitude on Friday.

“If you don’t stand for things that matter to people, people can’t think too much about what you do,” he said.