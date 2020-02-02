Zuckerberg: “I won’t build in Silicon Valley now”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke in Utah at the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit. But what he had to say was not what one was expecting to hear.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is often in the limelight. Open communication about the company and his personal life is something that grows more comfortable – and by opening his heart and personal stories he becomes more and more honest.

This weekend at the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit showed why it’s great to stand in that light.

In the discussion, he talked about everything from the power of social media to connecting people positively to the reason he chose to make product changes that cost the company $ 100B in market cap but were in line with his beliefs. .

Silicon Slopes chief executive Clint Betts asked Zuckerberg if he felt he was taking the heat on behalf of the entire internet.

“This is the result,” said the Facebook CEO.

He also talked about the reasons why he would not build his company in Silicon Valley now. When she moved to the Bay Area in 2004, she explained that choosing Valley as a homebase was essential – there was exactly the infrastructure for the tech community. It was home to the VC communities and the developers – and the infrastructure that supported them.

Now, he points out, there is infrastructure in many communities. In addition, he says, technologies like AR and social media can bring people to different cities / places so that entrepreneurs can stay connected – and still live and work in the communities where their families live.

Zuckerberg did not design the valley. They pointed out a truth about the business world: startup communities are growing … everywhere.

This is exactly what is happening here in Utah.

The key was the closing address of Silicon Slopes, a 25,000-person summit in Salt Lake City. In its fourth year, the event focuses on bringing together and supporting the tech community in Utah – which is evolving and hosting a new generation of unicorn startups such as Domo, Weave and Lucid.

Facebook has also announced expansion plans for the new $ 1.5B data center here at Eagle Mountain, Utah.

Asked what he wants his legacy to be in the world, Zuckerberg said: “I think the pendulum is oscillating and the pendulum will return to giving people a voice and free expression. And I hope to play a part in that. “

Whether in Silicon Valley, Silicon Alley, Silicon Beach or the slopes of Silicon, empowering everyone to have a voice is a worthwhile goal.

