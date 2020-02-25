[zuraida-suggests-still-supports-dr-m-in-spite-of-pas,-umno’s-reversals]

Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin taken care of her stand even with Umno and PAS’s final decision to withdraw aid for Dr Mahathir. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin has reiterated her guidance for Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to continue to be as the prime minister right up until the end of the 14th Parliament.

In a textual content information to Malay Mail, the former housing and regional governing administration minister preserved her stand in spite of Umno and PAS’s decision to withdraw guidance for Dr Mahathir.

“Insha Allah,” claimed Zuraida when questioned.

Earlier, Umno and PAS explained they would not sign up for the so-termed “unity government” that Dr Mahathir was reportedly organizing that would encompass all important political get-togethers.

Right after beforehand pushing for a coalition governing administration, the two reported a refreshing election was required to take care of the country’s political uncertainty.

When requested about this switch of functions, the former PKR chief reported they ended up entitled to their sights.

“It’s okay, all people has the proper to convey their opinion,” said Zuraida.

Along with Zuraida, Selangau MP Baru Bian who still left PKR jointly with her and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction also affirmed help for Dr Mahathir in a statement.

They were amid the 11 MPs that remaining PKR just after the rumoured coalition governing administration did not materialise.

Dr Mahathir tendered his resignation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong yesterday and his Cabinet was dissolved.

The Agong has made him interim prime minister heading up the caretaker governing administration right until a successor is named.